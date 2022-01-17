Apple recently released new iPhone features that everyone should know about.

Apple recently released new iPhone features that all users should be aware of.

They made their debut with iOS 15, the most recent major update for the iPhone.

To update your iOS device, go to Settings, General, and Software Update.

Anyone with an iPhone 6S or later can install iOS 15.

In a recent post to her 1.1 million followers, user @roxanna.roxi highlighted new features added to Safari, iMessage, and other apps earlier this year.

Roxanna showed how to use Safari to view all of your open tabs on multiple devices.

In the iOS app’s bottom right corner, tap the “tabs” button.

To make the icon, two squares are stacked on top of one another.

After that, Safari will display all of your tabs as a list of pages that you can search.

Simply tap it to open it, and tap the cross in the top right to close it.

The list is synchronized across all of your Apple devices, allowing you to see all of your open tabs on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad in one place.

Among her other must-know tips, Roxanna revealed a way to save time when downloading photos.

She explained that rather than dragging multiple photos one at a time, she could move them all at once.

To move photos in the Photos app or Google Images, simply tap and hold an image, then tap a series of other photos.

After that, you can easily move them all into a folder or another location.

Photo Collections, a new feature in iOS 15, was also demonstrated by Roxanna.

Multiple photos are grouped together on the chat screen when you send multiple photos to a friend via iMessage.

The images can be scrolled through by swiping left or right on the collection.

Previously, separate groups of photos appeared in the chat screen, making your message thread appear cluttered.

The TikTok star also demonstrated Live Text, which lets you point your iPhone camera at a real-world object and quickly copy and paste text from it onto your phone.

It could be used to take notes on a whiteboard at the end of a meeting or a class, or to copy down a family member’s handwritten recipe note.

It uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to recognize and scan text in a variety of lighting conditions and works with the camera app.

Grab an object with the desired text to use the tool…

