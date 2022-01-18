Apple REMOVED a genius iPhone feature – did you notice?

Apple REMOVED a brilliant iPhone feature – did you notice?

APPLE has taken the unusual step of quietly removing a feature from the most recent iPhones while keeping it on older models.

Normally, the most recent releases would have the upper hand over older releases, but not this time.

The iPhone’s brilliant accessibility feature is missing from the iPhone 13 models.

For those who have trouble hearing, the Phone Noise Cancellation setting comes in handy.

It works by blocking out background noise so that phone calls can be heard clearly.

After a user reported it to 9to5Mac, the shocking departure became public.

“After working with Apple and a senior advisor for months and being told to wait for an update to fix the issue, I got an update regarding the issue, and apparently, it won’t be fixed, and noise cancelation is intentionally disabled for those devices for unspecified reasons,” a reader named Steve told the site.

“Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings,” he was eventually told.

The reason for the feature’s removal is unclear.

Many people assumed it was an iOS bug at first.

Some people believed Apple was working on a solution.

Phone Noise Cancellation, however, does not appear to be making a comeback.

“It is not supported,” a company representative told 9to5Mac.

Apple rarely removes features, especially those that are easily accessible.

