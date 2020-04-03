Apple reportedly says coating on the MacBook Air’s display can smudge

MacBook Air models with Retina displays may have issues with their anti-reflective coating, causing the laptop’s screen to look blotchy, according to MacRumors, which obtained an internal memo sent by Apple to its Authorized Service Providers.

The anti-reflective coating, used to help cut out glare and make the display easier to see, is prone to wearing off due to pressure from the laptop’s keys and trackpad or the use of cleaning solutions, according to MacRumors. MacBook Airs with Retina displays launched back in October 2018.

Apple previously said that other Retina display laptops may experience the display issue, too. Those include models of the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro and the discontinued 12-inch MacBooks released between early 2015 and 2017.

Apple quietly began repairing some laptops with worn-out displays for free in 2015. However, MacRumors notes that Apple did not say in this new memo if it will offer free repairs for eligible Retina display MacBook Air models. So if you were to bring your affected MacBook Air to an Apple Store, you might need to pay to have it fixed.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Apple Stores outside of China and numerous Apple Authorized Service Providers are currently closed.

The Verge has reached out to Apple for comment.