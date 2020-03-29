Apple rolls out new and extended free trials on popular Pro Apps

Just in time for the students and creators who are quarantined at home comes new and extended free software trials from Apple. The company has announced the changes are applied to two of its most popular Pro Apps: Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X. Both products now have a 90-day free trial, marking the first time Logic Pro X has ever been offered with a free trial.

Obviously, you will need to own a Mac computer in order to download and use either of these applications. Final Cut Pro X is a pro-tier video editor capable of handling demanding projects, including large frame sizes and higher frame rates. The software packs a number of features, including multicam editing, noise reduction, and support for two tools called Compressor and Motion.

Logic Pro X, meanwhile, is an application for professional and hobbyist music producers. The software boasts a huge number of features, including access to 60GBs’ worth of instruments, loops, and samples. The software costs $199.99 to purchase and has never, until now, been offered with a free trial.

On Thursday, Apple revealed that it has temporarily made both products available to Mac owners for free for 90 days; before this, Final Cut Pro X was available with a 30-day trial period. The Final Cut Pro X 90-day free trial is available now, but it will take a few days for the Logic Pro X trial to arrive.

The extended trial period will also be made available to customers who have already downloaded Final Cut Pro X for its previous 30-day trial. It’s unclear how long these trials will be available — Apple says they’re a limited-time offer. You can find them through Apple’s respective web pages for the software.