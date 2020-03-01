Apple sends support packages to Chinese employees stranded by coronavirus

Apple has sent a support package to employees in Hubei Province and Wenzhou City, who have been stranded at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. The package contains food, sanitary and hygiene products (including protective masks), and an iPad. Attention appreciated by the families who received this package.

In the letter accompanying these “Care Kit”, Apple gives its full support and explains that the iPad provided can be used by children to facilitate their online learning, or for ” help pass the time during the extended stay at home (Damage, they will not be able to play Plague, Inc.). Apple also offers advisory and consulting services specially prepared for these families to help them during this difficult time.

Apple’s offices and stores in China are still not operating at full capacity, although the situation has improved in recent days (read: Coronavirus: Apple is reopening 10 additional stores in China). This weekend, Tim Cook had the opportunity to assure that China had the coronavirus epidemic under control.