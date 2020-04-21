Apple services like iCloud, Apple Music land in a bunch of new countries

Apple is starting the day by rolling out a number of its services to a bunch of new countries around the world. The services Apple is bringing to new regions include the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud. All of them are launching in 20 new countries, while Apple Music is launching on its own in an additional 32 – meaning Apple Music is available in 52 new countries today.

With this roll out, Apple says that the App Store, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud are now available in 175 countries around the world. Apple Music, meanwhile, has now launched in 167 countries. Check out the list of countries receiving these services today:

The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are now available in the following countries and regions:

Africa: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia.

Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar.

Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.

Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq.

Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Apple Music is also expanding to the following countries and regions:

Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

Asia-Pacific: Bhutan.

Europe: Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia.

Latin America and the Caribbean: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay.

Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen.

Oceania: Solomon Islands.

If there’s a big launch of the day, it certainly seems to be Apple Music. Not only is it launching in the most countries, but Apple say that new subscribers in these regions can sign up for a six-month free trial – typically, we’d only see the company offer three month trials to the service. We’ll also see some locally curated playlists for some of these regions.

It’s been a big month for Apple thus far. In addition to this wide roll out of its services, Apple also announced a new iPhone SE model last week. This new iPhone SE has been a long time coming, as it feels like the Apple faithful have been asking for a new one forever. Pre-orders for the phone began on Friday, with Apple slated to start shipping it out to buyers on April 24th.

The new iPhone SE seems like a fairly impressive device too, at least for its $399 price tag. That $399 price point is definitely a sight these days, as there are a number of flagships (both Apple and otherwise) that hit or exceed the $1000 mark. We’ll see just how successful the new iPhone SE is soon enough, so stay tuned for more on that.