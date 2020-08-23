Apple TV+ Offers Insane Bundle with CBS All Access at a HUGE Discount!

Apple TV+ is gearing up to be the next big streamer of television video and movie content with its new launch that offers a massive discount with CBS All Access bundles for their subscribers.

The Streamable shares that Apple’s bundle for new premium content is offered at an “insanely” lower price than television cable providers. The company’s premium TV+ package will include streams from ViacomCBS’ CBS All Access and Showtime.

Subscribers who will supposedly pay a combined $25.67 is offered an enormous price slash of just $9.99 for all subscriptions. Currently, Apple TV+ subscription is solely offered at $4.99, CBS All Access $9.99, and Showtime with $10.99 monthly.

This new “insane” bundle by Apple offering monthly content from both networks only priced at $9.99, having a whopping discount of $16. The offer is discounted at around 61.5 percent that bundled with three separate subscriptions, all-in-one.

Apple TV+ launched this discounted bundle just last week, in collaboration with ViacomCBS, a multinational mass media company responsible for bringing film and television series in their channels. Subscribers are also entitled to have full access to Apple Originals currently on their platform and an ad-free CBS All Access recently relaunched by the company.

ALSO READ: How to remove iCloud Activation Lock or iPhone Screen without Passcode

Apple TV+ has been around for quite some time but has not exactly made noise in the sidelines. Streaming was recently popular, and the entry of the COVID-19 pandemic made the business a huge success.

Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services campaigns of the company’s new offer, saying that it is bundled at a great value with the best of both Apple TV content and CBS.

The technology company’s plans are not entirely clear because of the limited releases that they share with the public. However, this move by Apple may be perceived as their gateway to the streaming business that is skyrocketing in sales and offering a premium cable box experience.

Variety focused on Apple’s bundle and broke it down with the use of statistics and information surrounding the new service of the company. They attributed this move by Apple to understanding that economic hardship is experienced by many of the subscribers. The dilemma of having lots of streaming hours but lacks in paying for those.

In a survey by YouGov with Variety, the public was asked to answer which streaming platforms have they used during July. Netflix topped the result with 52 percent, with Amazon Prime Video in the second place amassing 36 percent. In this survey, Apple TV+ received only six percent of the US’ video streaming audience. Apple’s entry with ViacomCBS’ All Access and Showtime is said to potentially attract customers with their massively low monthly price with all of the bundled content to offer.

CBS All Access is a relaunch of the company aiming to provide ViacomCBS’ content in a premium new addition to the previous cable. CBS All Access is now being offered in the digital platform that will feature its most popular releases with Star Trek: Discovery and The Stand.

The relaunch of the CBS All Access is not an “all access” opportunity to get Showtime, BET+, and Noggin all-in-one, as these platforms will still be standalone.

On the other hand, Apple TV+ received both subscriptions from ViacomCBS and offered it on their streaming platform at a massive price slash of $9.99. New users are also entitled to receive the 7-day free trial for the subscription that seems to be an extension to the monthly plan.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Wants Tesla Cars Play Elevator Music Including ‘Snake Jazz’ From Rick and Morty

This article is owned by Tech Times





Written by Isaiah Alonzo

Streaming Statistics and where Apple takes its place

ViacomCBS’ relaunch