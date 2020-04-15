Apple Unveils New, More Accessible iPhone

No iPhone 9 or SE 2, and no keynote in public either, confinement requires. The American giant Apple unveiled on the sly, this Wednesday, the iPhone SE version 2020. It is the successor of its most affordable smartphone, the iPhone 8, which will soon be discontinued.

The Cupertino company reproduces the successful formula of the first iPhone SE, released four years ago: recycle as many components as possible to cut costs and offer a device a bit cheaper than its iPhone 11 range.

From the outside, the SE follows the shapes of an iPhone 8 with its physical “Home” button which houses the Touch ID fingerprint reader.

The 4.7-inch Retina LCD screen is more compact and less efficient than the OLED screen, present on the brand’s other current models, but it will be suitable for small hands. The SE 2020 also incorporates QI wireless charging on the back.

A strategic mid-range model

Some of its components, such as the A13 Bionic processor or the efficient 12-megapixel wide-angle photo sensor, already equip the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. It will thus allow to pass to iOS 13 at a more collected tariff.

Available for sale on April 24, the iPhone SE will be available in black, white and a special red edition. It is offered at € 489 for the version with 64 GB of storage, at € 539 for 128 GB and at € 659 for 256 GB.

In a context of heavy global epidemic and with a recession on the horizon, mid-range smartphones like the SE could do well.

