Apple updates iWork and iMovie with iPad trackpad support

Apple recently released iPadOS 13.4 with a big new feature: full trackpad support for iPads. And now, it’s started updating its major productivity apps, including Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and iMovie, to support mouse and trackpad integration.

The new iWork updates are available now for both iOS and iPadOS, and they include a variety of other features like collaborative editing through iCloud Drive folder sharing (another new feature added in iOS and iPadOS 13.4), new themes in Keynote, drop cap support in Pages, and larger tables in Numbers.

Apple’s also added better support for offline editing in its productivity suite — now, if you start editing a shared document when you’re offline, your changes will upload and sync to iCloud when you reconnect.

iMovie is also getting a few minor updates alongside trackpad support, like new keyboard hotkeys to make editing faster.

All four app updates are available now through the App Store, although taking advantage of the trackpad support will require that your device be updated to iPadOS 13.4 (you’ll also need a compatible mouse or trackpad).