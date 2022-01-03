Apple Watch users are being issued an urgent warning after a TikTok video showed the screen detaching and the owner claiming the device would EXPLODE.

TikTok video shows screen detaching and owner saying device will EXPLODE, prompting an urgent warning to Apple Watch users.

A TIKTOKER posted a video of his Apple Watch screen appearing to expand and detach.

After Jahbari shared the video online, Apple Watch users warned him that his battery might explode.

He shows the screen detaching from the watch in the video, according to DailyDot.

“Why didn’t anyone tell me the battery in Apple Watches starts to expand and pop the screen out?” Jahbari wondered.

Some TikTok users stated that they had a similar experience in the comments section.

“This only happens when it’s about to explode bestie plz get a new battery (sic),” one user said.

“That’s dangerous,” said another.

“This happened to my phone once, and they said it was a rare defect, and they gave me a new one, so get that bag bestie (sic),” a third claimed.

Other Apple Watch users, on the other hand, claimed that their screens never came loose.

More than two million people have watched the video.

According to Business Insider, some Apple Watch users have filed a “class action” lawsuit against the tech giant.

They claim Apple is aware of a flaw in some devices that causes them to crack.

This claim is not backed up by any evidence.

According to the lawsuit, Chris Smith was given a Series 3 aluminum Apple Watch in 2017 and suffered an injury three years later.

According to court documents, he allegedly reached down and “severely sliced his arm” while on a golf cart, unaware that the watch had detached.

According to Business Insider, a woman from New Jersey claimed that the screen on her Apple Watch Series 3 detached and cracked after the “battery became swollen.”

According to MacRumors, the tech giant was aware of issues with battery swelling in 2018.

Apple users have also been warned in recent weeks that Air Tags can be used as a stalker’s tracking tool.

Several reports have surfaced in recent weeks of people using their AirTags – an Apple device that uses Bluetooth to track keys and other personal items – to attach themselves to unsuspecting car owners.

“AirTag is designed with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to The Sun, “and the Find My network includes a smart, tunable system with deterrents that applies to AirTag, as well as third-party products part of the Find My network accessory program.”

To avoid being tracked by an AirTag, users have been advised to check their luggage, purses, and bags.

If you come across an unidentified AirTag in your possessions, you can use your phone to get the information…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.