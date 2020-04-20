Apple’s bigger iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard weighs more than a MacBook Air

Apple announced its new Magic Keyboard with trackpad for the iPad Pro last month, but the company has so far refused to reveal the weight of the accessory that’s now shipping to customers. We finally have an answer, thanks to a MacRumors forum poster (via 9to5Mac) who received a Magic Keyboard over the weekend. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard weigh in at 3 pounds (1362 grams), more than the 2.8 pounds (1290 grams) of the 13-inch MacBook Air but the same as the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Much of the bulk of the Magic Keyboard is there to accommodate viewing angles and balance the iPad Pro’s weight. Apple didn’t originally design the iPad with keyboard and trackpad support as key features, so the company has had to add them on later.

It’s not all that surprising that the Magic Keyboard adds some considerable weight and bulk to the iPad Pro, though. Unlike the previous Smart Keyboard Folio, the Magic Keyboard now includes a floating cantilevered design for viewing angles, a backlit keyboard with scissor-switch keys, and trackpad.

There are still lighter alternatives if you’re looking for an iPad and keyboard / trackpad combo, and you’re willing to forgo the iPad Pro. Logitech’s iPad keyboard case with trackpad costs half as much as Apple’s at $149.95, and it works on the cheaper iPad and iPad Air models. The combined weight of a regular iPad and Logitech’s case comes in at 2.49 pounds, but you’re obviously losing the bigger screen size from the 12.9-inch display on the iPad Pro.