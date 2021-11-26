Apple’s Black Friday 2021 deals include the lowest-ever price for the Airpods Pro.

Apple’s Black Friday 2021 deals: the cheapest Airpods Pro ever

IT’S BLACK FRIDAY, and many shoppers will be looking for Apple discounts.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone, purchase a Christmas gift for a loved one, or add to your existing collection of Apple tech gadgets, November is a good time to shop for the best deals.

* We may receive compensation if you click on the links below and purchase the items, but this does not influence our recommendations. Remember to shop around on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.

A number of Apple products are currently on sale, with the best discounts we’ve seen all year – in fact, the Airpods Pro are currently at an all-time low of £185.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best Apple Black Friday deals from all of the major retailers, covering all major products.

This article covers everything from Airpods to iPads to iPhones to Macs.

When it comes to Apple deals – and tech deals in general – Amazon frequently leads the way.

We’re pleased to see that the retail giant’s Black Friday sale has reduced the prices of a wide range of products.

Currys’ Black Friday sale started early this year, and we found deals on the Apple Watch, as well as Airpods and the iPad Pro.

Another retailer that started its sale early this year is AO, which is offering discounts on products like Airpods.

It, too, is offering £40 off the Airpods Pro with a MagSafe charging case, as well as discounts on other models.

Our guide to AO’s Black Friday sale has even more great bargains.

Very’s Black Friday deals are always worth a look, and this year is no exception: there are some incredible deals on a variety of AirPod models, as well as hundreds of pounds off the MacBook Air.

Our roundup of the best Black Friday deals from Very can be found here.

Laptops Direct, unsurprisingly given its name, offers some fantastic Black Friday deals on MacBooks, with some discounts bringing prices down to three figures.

AirPods, iPhones, and even the new AirTag bluetooth tracker are all on sale.

Black Friday, the annual shopping extravaganza, always occurs the day after Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November.

In 2021, Black Friday will fall on November 26th, though some major retailers will begin offering sales a week or two earlier.

