Apple’s Black Friday deals: A secret page with CHEAP iPhones

APPLE has a secret page where you can get cheap iPhones.

When you go to the Apple website, you’re usually presented with full-price handset options.

Apple, on the other hand, has a more difficult-to-find “refurbished” page where gadgets are heavily discounted.

Don’t be put off by the word “refurbished”: these are Apple-restored handsets.

The products in this “Certified Refurbished” program are “like new.”

They’re all put through a rigorous cleaning and inspection process that includes genuine replacement parts.

A new battery and outer shell are included with every iOS device.

You’ll also receive all of the standard accessories and cables.

They come in a brand-new white box with free shipping and returns.

You also get a one-year warranty, with AppleCare also available.

It’s a much more cost-effective and sensible way to purchase an iPhone or another Apple device.

Some of these items may have hardly been used and are restored to “as new” condition.

So, how much money can you save? Here are the prices of iPhones in the United Kingdom and the United States.

However, many of Apple’s most popular lines, such as iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, are available in refurbished form.

The price of a high-end handset like the iPhone 11 Pro Max has been reduced from £1,022 to just £769.

That’s a saving of £253.

The iPhone XS Max is available for £639, which is £410 less than the usual £1,049 price.

The iPhone 8 Plus is one of the cheapest options, having dropped from £449 to £359, saving you £90.

Some of the models have savings of up to £460, which is a significant discount.

The iPhone 11 is now available for (dollar)1,019, a savings of (dollar)280 over the previous price of (dollar)1,299.

The iPhone XS Max is available for (dollar)639, a savings of (dollar)360 over the regular (dollar)999 price.

If you prefer the regular iPhone XS, it will set you back (dollar)559.

That’s a (dollar)340 discount off the regular (dollar)899 price.

All prices in this article were accurate at the time of publication, but they may have changed since then.

Before making any purchase, always do your own research.

We may receive affiliate revenue if you click on a link in this story.

