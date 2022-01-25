Apple’s clever hidden feature makes connecting all of your devices a breeze.

IF YOU LIKE TO WORK ON ALL OF YOUR IOS DEVICES AT THE SAME TIME, THIS INGENIOUS HACK MAY HELP TO MAKE THE PROCESS EASIER.

Apple released iOS 8 for its devices in 2014, with a feature called “Handoff” in the system update.

‘Handoff’ is a clever tool for syncing Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, iMac, MacBook, iPod touch, and Apple Watch.

You can transfer work or in-progress activities from one device to another nearby device and continue where you left off with ‘Handoff.’

To begin with, ‘Handoff’ can only be used if your devices meet the Continuity system requirements.

Handoff is also only possible when your devices are close to each other and signed into iCloud using the same Apple ID.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi must also be turned on on the devices.

You can turn on ‘Handoff’ once you’ve finished all of those steps.

On a Mac, go to the Apple menu, select System Preferences, and then General.

“Allow Handoff between this Mac and your iCloud devices” is selected.

Go to Settings andgt; General andgt; AirPlay andamp; Handoff on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, then enable Handoff.

If you’re using an Apple Watch, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, go to General, and enable Handoff.

Here’s how to use ‘Handoff’ now that you’ve set it up.

To get started, open an app that supports ‘Handoff,’ such as Mail, Maps, Safari, Reminders, Calendar, Contacts, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and a variety of other third-party apps.

Then, start a task (for example, writing an email or document) with the app.

Then, when you’re ready, click the app’s ‘Handoff’ icon in the Dock to switch to another device.

The work should transfer to your other device automatically.

