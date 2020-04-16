Apple’s New iPhone SE Gives You iPhone 11 Performance For Much Less

The long-rumoured follow-up to Apple’s popular low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, has finally been revealed. Named simply the iPhone SE, the new smartphone will be up for pre-order on April 17, and ship as early as April 24.

Much like the original iPhone SE, which took the internals of the then flagship iPhone 6S and put them into the body of an iPhone 5S, the 2020 iPhone SE won’t seemingly compromise on performance. It features the same A13 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 11, but is housed in the same chassis as the now discontinued iPhone 8. It will include Qi wireless charging, a True-Tone display, and TouchID, since the SE lacks the front-facing FaceID camera.

The iPhone SE ships with a single rear camera, with specs similar to the main lens on the iPhone 11. Its 12-megapixel sensor with a 28-millimeter f/1.8 lens supports Smart HDR, Portrait Mode, and features optical image stabilization, but you will lose on the wide-angle view that the second camera offers on the iPhone 11, and the telephoto lens of the iPhone 11 Pro models.

The iPhone SE comes in three colors, namely Black, White, and Red. The white model adopts the styling of the iPhone 11 however, with black front panels and only white on the glass adorned back. The iPhone SE doesn’t include an audio jack and ships with lighting cable support. The 4.7-inch screen is considerably larger than the 4-inch screen of the original, but is still much smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro’s 5.8-inch display.

These omissions help the iPhone SE to launch with a relatively low price. It comes in three sizes, with the base 64GB costing $399, the 128GB going for $449, and the largest model with 256GB of storage retailing for $549. By comparison, the cheapest model of the iPhone 11 costs $799, while the Pro starts at $999.