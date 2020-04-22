Apple’s over-ear headphones reportedly have swappable ear pads and headbands

Apple’s unannounced high-end over-ear headphones will reportedly come with interchangeable parts. Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing new high-end headphones that include swappable ear pads and headbands that magnetically attach. The modular design, similar to some other high-end headphone brands, is reportedly designed for owners to switch out parts during exercise sessions.

That sounds a lot like what Apple currently offers with its Watch, where owners can swap out bands to a more sport-like version when they’re exercising. The headphones are also said to include Siri support for voice control, noise cancellation, and some built-in touch controls.

Apple’s new high-end headphones will likely go head-to-head with similar premium over-ear headphones like Sony’s 1000XM3, Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, or Sennheiser’s third-gen Momentum Wireless headphones. If Apple’s competitor headphones are priced the same, then they’ll be around $350-400.

Bloomberg says Apple is planning to unveil the headphones later this year, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could complicate launch timing. Apple has reportedly been working on these new headphones for two years. Reports have previously surfaced that Apple is working on its own Apple-branded over-ear headphones instead of the Beats-branded ones that the company currently sells.