Apple’s refurbished AirPods Pro are over $50 off at Best Buy

The Apple AirPods Pro usually cost $250 new, but Best Buy has taken $55 off the cost for its refurbished units. You can snag a set for $195, and it includes the original accessories, like the Lightning to USB-C cable, a wireless charging case, and two sets of silicone ear tips. Apple originally included three sets of ear tips, but some reviewers note that Best Buy doesn’t include the medium-sized ones.

The AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation and have the best sound quality of Apple’s lineup of AirPods. Apple is planning to bring spatial audio to the AirPods Pro, and the feature will take advantage of its accelerometer and gyroscope to maintain accurate positional sound regardless of your head’s position.

Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished)

The upgraded Microsoft Surface Go 2 with 8GB of RAM, Intel’s Core M3 processor and 128GB of storage is $550 at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store. This is a great deal because it’s currently the same cost as the base model that has half the storage, half the RAM, and a slower processor.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Core M3, 8GB RAM)

If you want to give your home Wi-Fi connection more range and possibly faster wireless speeds than you currently get, check out this deal on Google’s Nest Wifi bundle at Office Depot and Best Buy. For $199, you can get a router and a Point (what Google calls its extender, which doubles as a smart speaker). Normally, the router costs $169 alone and the Point is another $149 added to that, so it’s a fantastic amount of savings on a good product.

Google Nest Wifi router and Point bundle

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is still discounted to $60 (usually $90), as is the Fire HD 8 Plus with slightly more RAM and wireless charging support. It’s $30 off; instead of costing $110, it’s down to $80. The Fire HD 10, with its bigger 1080p screen, is down to $100 from $150.

Each of these tablets has a few things in common that might make shopping easier. They each charge via USB-C and include a charger in the box (though the Fire HD 10 includes a faster 9W charger instead of a 5W charger that’s tossed in with the Fire HD 8). They also all feature microSD slots for expanded storage so you don’t need to feel compelled to upgrade to the model with higher base storage since microSD cards are generally very affordable.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet