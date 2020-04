Apple has announced a new, second-generation iPhone SE. As rumored, the device features the same design as the iPhone 8, but it includes upgraded internals — like the same A13 Bionic processor as the iPhone 11 — and new camera capabilities. The latest iPhone will be released on April 24th for the same $399 starting price as the original iPhone SE, which found success with people who still prefer compact phones instead of the large-screened behemoths that have become the norm.