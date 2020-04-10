April Fish And Bugs To Catch In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has tons of fish and bugs to catch all day, every day, but not all of them are available year-round. It’s April and that means there are new seasonal fish and bugs to fill up your museum, your Critterpedia, and your pockets. Some of the new April fish and bugs you can catch will be around for a few months, but for some, this month will be your last chance to catch them for a while.

April also sees the arrival of a few Animal Crossing newcomers, like the Madagascan sunset moth, which–unlike its nocturnal counterparts–can be spotted during the day. The giant water bug also makes its first appearance in the Animal Crossing series, which might sound exciting unless you’ve been relying on tarantula farming to earn tons of money–more on how the new critter is throwing things off-balance for some crafty players below. And Northern Hemisphere players will want to keep a closer eye out for itchy villagers if they want to catch a new blood-sucking arrival that has already plagued Southern Hemisphere players since launch.

For a more comprehensive list of Animal Crossing’s wildlife, check out our fish and bug guides, where you’ll find tips on how to catch them, how weather affects availability, and more.

Here are all the new fish and bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in April.

The giant water bug makes its debut in the Animal Crossing series, but its arrival also marks hard times for tarantula farmers. If you try to create your own tarantula island on a Mystery Tour island with freshwater, the giant water bug will mess with your spawn rates, making the process even more tedious than it used to be.

Fleas are now available to catch too, but this one is tricky. You’ll have to keep an eye out for itchy villagers to save if you want to nab this one.

For more Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips and tricks, hit up more of our guides below or check out our Animal Crossing guides hub for an at-a-glance roundup.