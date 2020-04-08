April’s New PS Now Games For PS4 And PC Headlined By Marvel’s Spider-Man

Sony has announced the new raft of games coming to its PS Now streaming service this April, and while there’s only three of them–compared to 11 in March–one of them swings high above the rest. The universally-acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man leads the pack this month.

The rollicking open-world game Just Cause 4 also comes to the service in April. The latest entry in a series known for chaotic fun and environmental destruction introduces natural disasters like tornadoes and blizzards into the mix. The third game in the trio is The Golf Club 2019, a simulation sports game that boasts the official PGA license. If you want to hit the links right now during this coronavirus crisis, it’s probably the best you can do. Just Cause 4 will leave the service on October 6.

Widely-considered one of the standouts of this console generation, we named Spider-Man as one of the best games for PS4. In late 2019, Sony announced that it acquired Spider-Man developer Insomniac for a sum that was recently revealed to be $229 million. That’s a lot of photos for the Daily Bugle. According to the announcement, Spider-Man will leave PS Now on July 7.

Over the past few months, Sony has released more games for its PS Now service in order to compete with Microsoft’s similar Xbox Game Pass service. While PS Now was initially a streaming service alone, it also allows you to download the games for local play, but only on a PS4. PS Now is a separate service from PS Plus, which enables online play and gives access to an entirely different slate of free games each month. This month’s games include Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0.