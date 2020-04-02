Arcade Classic PONG Levels Up with RPG Revival

Having a ball

Role-playing mechanics have wheedled their way into pretty much every major franchise, so it’s perhaps no surprise to see the industry’s oldest outing revived as a sprawling adventure. PONG Quest promises “a humorous new RPG reimagining of the flagship arcade classic” in which you’ll assume the role of an intrepid paddle “traversing a variety of treacherous dungeons, all loosely based on classic ATARI hits, including Asteroids, Centipede, and more”. Cute premise.

The press release explains: “In PONG Quest, you’ll explore a fantasy world as you encounter a variety of paddle opponents in energetic, RPG-esque battles. Special unlockable PONG balls add new depths and strategy to the classic gameplay putting a fresh and modern spin on the original.”

You’ll be able to customise the look of your character and engage in multiplayer battles against up to three other opponents. The title will cost $14.99 when it’s batted to the PlayStation 4 this Spring. Is this the kind of comeback you’ve been craving? Rally for valuable experience points in the comments section below.