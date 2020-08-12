Infosurhoy

Are you a fan of the Note 20’s Mystic Bronze color?

0
By on Technology

Let’s chat with the AC forums.

Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

As we’ve hinted at before, Samsung regularly does a good job of concocting gorgeous colors for its new smartphones. There are a few different options available for the Note 20 series, with the flagship color being Mystic Bronze.

Mystic Bronze has a super sophisticated style that looks incredible without being overly gaudy. We’re especially fond of the frosted matte finish Samsung used for it, which is a huge improvement over the glossy glass of years past. Samsung’s making a big deal about the color, going as far as to offer it for the Fold 2, Watch 3, Tab S7, and Buds Live.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

A lot of our AC forum members have been sharing their thoughts on Mystic Bronze, saying:

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

felloffthetruck

08-09-2020 05:57 PM

Someone said it looks pink in person.

Reply

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

Tarah Sorber

08-09-2020 06:41 PM

It didn’t look pink to me it was a deep Bronze

Reply

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

jejb

08-09-2020 07:48 PM

Wife really likes rose gold. Has a bunch of it. This phone for sure looks like rose gold to us when we were handling them at BB. She’s She’s quite happy about that. I ordered black, but am thinking about switching to the “bronze” for its non-smudge finish.

Reply

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

buzzy3970

08-09-2020 08:08 PM

Definitely doesn’t look pink to me. Copper would be the best way to describe it.

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you a fan of the Note 20’s Mystic Bronze color?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Buds vs buds

Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Plus? You can’t go wrong either way

Between the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung has two excellent pairs of true wireless earbuds. Which one should you spend your hard-earned cash on?

Tap and Pay is MIA

The new Surface Duo doesn’t have NFC support, here’s why

Microsoft’s new Surface Duo smartphone is available now for preorder, and begins shipping to customers in the U.S. starting September 10. It’s a new form factor for Microsoft, bringing together the best of Surface with a new, dual-screen form factor powered by Android. Microsoft calls it a Surface, but it’s also very much a phone, even though it’s missing features like NFC. Here’s why…

Google + Microsoft

All the Google apps that come preinstalled on Surface Duo

The Surface Duo is Microsoft’s first Android-based smartphone, and it has worked closely with Google to bundle the Play Store and its respective services on the device so that customers can access their favorite Android apps from the biggest Android app store out there. Google requires all phones that come preinstalled with the Play Store to also bundle its own suite of productivity…

Official protection

Grab a case that comes from the same place as your Note 20

Now that the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have arrived, the first thing you’ll want to do is pick up a proper case. But instead of waiting around for third-party retailers to make their cases available, why not grab one from Samsung alongside your Note 20, giving you the whole package right at your doorstep?

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply