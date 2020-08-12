Let’s chat with the AC forums.
As we’ve hinted at before, Samsung regularly does a good job of concocting gorgeous colors for its new smartphones. There are a few different options available for the Note 20 series, with the flagship color being Mystic Bronze.
Mystic Bronze has a super sophisticated style that looks incredible without being overly gaudy. We’re especially fond of the frosted matte finish Samsung used for it, which is a huge improvement over the glossy glass of years past. Samsung’s making a big deal about the color, going as far as to offer it for the Fold 2, Watch 3, Tab S7, and Buds Live.
A lot of our AC forum members have been sharing their thoughts on Mystic Bronze, saying:
08-09-2020 05:57 PM
08-09-2020 06:41 PM
08-09-2020 07:48 PM
08-09-2020 08:08 PM
Now, we want to hear from you — Are you a fan of the Note 20’s Mystic Bronze color?
Join the conversation in the forums!
