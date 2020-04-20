Are you excited for the LG Velvet?

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Technology Leave a comment 

Chatting with the AC forums.

Source: LG

LG’s presence in the Android space has certainly seen better days. The company continues to kick out new smartphones year after year, but they never seem to grab an audience the same way devices from Samsung, Apple, and others do.

Following the relatively boring and modest LG V60, LG’s second Android device of 2020 is expected to be quite different from past releases. What was expected to be the LG G9, the LG Velvet was teased by the company over the weekend — showcasing the phone’s arc glass, unique rear camera modules, and more.

The teaser got a few of our AC forum members talking, with some of their initial thoughts being as follows:

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

bhatech

04-19-2020 12:06 PM

The device and hardware looks great but their software is unfortunately no go for me personally. Also most likely there won’t be official US unlocked model and I’m not buying carrier models ever.

Reply

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

Mooncatt

04-19-2020 03:59 PM

When I was looking at V60 review videos, i ran across a comparison between it and the G8 (the G-series being the current mid-range option from them) when it came to camera performance. I was surprised to see a few instances where the G8 bested the V60, so I would expect the Velvet to perform very well for its class.

Reply

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

Elky64

04-19-2020 05:17 PM

If camera(s) do a “reasonable” enough job in varying lighting conditions, audio isn’t a muffled or a tinny mess, sufficient general overall performance, and priced right, then it might be a hit. Think LG might be onto something here as is Apple with their 2020 SE… Many would like to have top tier yet way too expensive, bottom tier sometimes too many compromises, but middle of the road should…

Reply

#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}

Laura Knotek

04-19-2020 03:28 PM

I’m curious how the camera and audio will be compared to those of the V-series.

Reply

What say you? Are you excited for the LG Velvet?

Join the conversation in the forums!

debunking

Interview: We sat down with two 5G experts to debunk recent conspiracies

We sat down with two 5G experts to learn more about the technology and debunked a few myths along the way.

GAME TIME

What Android game do you play the most?

With everyone stuck at home, there’s a good chance you’ve been playing more games than usual. Is there a particular Android game you’ve been playing a lot of recently?

Make the right choice

OnePlus 7T review, 6 months later: Get this instead of the OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 7T continues to be one of the fastest phones in the market, and with the device now selling for $499, it offers fantastic value. If you don’t care about 5G just yet, this is the phone to get instead of the OnePlus 8.

LG’s finest

The top LG smartphones you need to know about

LG isn’t as widely known in the smartphone space as Samsung or Google, but it still has a lot of solid phones at great prices. Which ones should you care about? We’ve got you covered.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *