Time to chat it up with the AC forums.
Source: Android Central
Yesterday was a big day for OnePlus. During a live-streamed launch event, the company officially unveiled the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.
The regular OnePlus 8 is a pretty subtle upgrade from the OnePlus 7T, offering the same 90Hz AMOLED display, a familiar triple rear camera setup, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor. The OnePlus 8 Pro is easily the more interesting of the two phones, as it’s the first OnePlus phone to come with wireless charging, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and offers an official IP68 dust/water resistance rating.
There’s no doubt these are both impressive phones, but with starting price tags of $699 and $899, respectively, is anyone actually interested in buying them? Here’s what some of our forum members have to say.
04-14-2020 03:47 PM
04-14-2020 06:53 PM
04-14-2020 07:12 PM
04-14-2020 09:31 PM
What about you? Are you going to buy the OnePlus 8/8 Pro?
Join the conversation in the forums!
OnePlus flagship
OnePlus 8 Pro
The phone that holds nothing back
With the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus has finally created a smartphone with virtually no compromises. The display steps up to an impressive 120Hz AMOLED panel, there’s a massive 4,510 mAh battery, and performance is blazing-fast thanks to the Snapdragon 865. Most exciting this time around is the adoption of 30W wireless charging and an IP68 rating for dust/water resistance.
