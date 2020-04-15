Time to chat it up with the AC forums.

Yesterday was a big day for OnePlus. During a live-streamed launch event, the company officially unveiled the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The regular OnePlus 8 is a pretty subtle upgrade from the OnePlus 7T, offering the same 90Hz AMOLED display, a familiar triple rear camera setup, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor. The OnePlus 8 Pro is easily the more interesting of the two phones, as it’s the first OnePlus phone to come with wireless charging, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and offers an official IP68 dust/water resistance rating.

There’s no doubt these are both impressive phones, but with starting price tags of $699 and $899, respectively, is anyone actually interested in buying them? Here’s what some of our forum members have to say.

mustang7757 04-14-2020 03:47 PM I have the 1+7P and will wait until 9 Reply

bkeaver 04-14-2020 06:53 PM I have the 7t and probably will go for the blue 8 pro 12gb/256 model Reply

Kirstein Gourlay 04-14-2020 07:12 PM I have bever had. One Plus phone but if I had that perfectly unbroken screen I wouldn’t want to trade it for one with a hole punch in it. I don’t mind the hole punch in the S10+ but I do like the fullscreen of the One Plus 7 Pro Reply

usguyver 04-14-2020 09:31 PM all very insightful answers. after looking at the specs and research. the OnePlus 8 pro is a great phone. but I agree I had the 7t pro 5G McLaren and I love The unbroken screen. I really like the pop up camera wish they would did not go away with that.

I think the 7t pro has a pretty good camera with the last couple of weeks they did. I think I’m going to wait and see what the OnePlus 9 is… Reply

What about you? Are you going to buy the OnePlus 8/8 Pro?

Join the conversation in the forums!