Are you going to buy the OnePlus 8/8 Pro?

Time to chat it up with the AC forums.

Yesterday was a big day for OnePlus. During a live-streamed launch event, the company officially unveiled the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The regular OnePlus 8 is a pretty subtle upgrade from the OnePlus 7T, offering the same 90Hz AMOLED display, a familiar triple rear camera setup, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor. The OnePlus 8 Pro is easily the more interesting of the two phones, as it’s the first OnePlus phone to come with wireless charging, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and offers an official IP68 dust/water resistance rating.

There’s no doubt these are both impressive phones, but with starting price tags of $699 and $899, respectively, is anyone actually interested in buying them? Here’s what some of our forum members have to say.

mustang7757

04-14-2020 03:47 PM

I have the 1+7P and will wait until 9

bkeaver

04-14-2020 06:53 PM

I have the 7t and probably will go for the blue 8 pro 12gb/256 model

Kirstein Gourlay

04-14-2020 07:12 PM

I have bever had. One Plus phone but if I had that perfectly unbroken screen I wouldn’t want to trade it for one with a hole punch in it. I don’t mind the hole punch in the S10+ but I do like the fullscreen of the One Plus 7 Pro

usguyver

04-14-2020 09:31 PM

all very insightful answers. after looking at the specs and research. the OnePlus 8 pro is a great phone. but I agree I had the 7t pro 5G McLaren and I love The unbroken screen. I really like the pop up camera wish they would did not go away with that.
I think the 7t pro has a pretty good camera with the last couple of weeks they did. I think I’m going to wait and see what the OnePlus 9 is…

What about you? Are you going to buy the OnePlus 8/8 Pro?

Join the conversation in the forums!

OnePlus flagship

OnePlus 8 Pro

The phone that holds nothing back

With the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus has finally created a smartphone with virtually no compromises. The display steps up to an impressive 120Hz AMOLED panel, there’s a massive 4,510 mAh battery, and performance is blazing-fast thanks to the Snapdragon 865. Most exciting this time around is the adoption of 30W wireless charging and an IP68 rating for dust/water resistance.

  • From $899 at OnePlus

Have you listened to this week’s Android Central Podcast?

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

