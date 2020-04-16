Are you interested in the iPhone SE?

Having a chat with the AC forums.
Source: Apple
Just one day after OnePlus announced its most expensive phones to-date, Apple made an announcement of its own with the brand new iPhone SE — an iPhone that has the body of the iPhone 8 with the latest A13 Bionic processor for just $399.
Factor in the 64GB of base internal storage, 12MP camera with portrait mode, IP67 dust/water resistance, Qi wireless charging, and years of software updates, and it’s easy to see why Apple basically killed all value flagships in the Android space.
Some of our AC forum members shared their thoughts on the iPhone SE, saying:
#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}
04-15-2020 01:06 PM
#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}
04-15-2020 01:58 PM
#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}
04-15-2020 02:53 PM
#mn_oembed_c:before {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_c {
display: table;
width: 100%;
max-width: 700px;
box-sizing: border-box;
cursor: pointer;
position: relative;
background: #dee9eb;
padding: 35px;
left: 35px;
margin: 0 auto 0 auto;
border-radius: 4px;
border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;
font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;
line-height: 1.5;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0 13px 0 23px;
font-size: 18px;
display: table;
width: 100%;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
position: absolute;
width 65px;
height: 65px;
left: -33px;
top: 20px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
color: #ff5200;
text-decoration: none;
}
#mn_oembed_t {
color: #858b8e;
font-size: 12px;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
float: left;
font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;
font-size: 100px;
margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;
color: #858b8e;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 50px;
padding: 0;
color: #07080a;
font-weight: 300;
}
#mn_oembed_b {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
font-size: 16px;
float: right;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: #fff;
color: #ff5200;
border-radius: 4px;
padding: 0 20px;
line-height: 38px;
text-transform: uppercase;
box-sizing: border-box;
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
transition: all ease-in .2s;
}
#mn_oembed_b:hover {
color: #fff;
background: #6ab2be;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
#mn_oembed_c {
margin: 0 auto;
}
#mn_oembed_a {
margin: 0 20px 0 0;
float: left;
position: relative;
height: 65px;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;
}
#mn_oembed_i {
padding: 0;
}
#mn_oembed_u {
height: 69px;
}
#mn_oembed_un {
padding: 12px 0 0 0;
}
#mn_oembed_q {
display: none;
}
#mn_oembed_p {
margin: 20px 0 0 0;
}
}
04-15-2020 04:43 PM
What about you? Are you interested in the iPhone SE?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Motorola Edge leak shows off the phone’s design, reaffirms key specs
Alleged live images of the upcoming Motorola Edge have been leaked online, reaffirming the presence of a hole-punch display and a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone’s key tech specs have also been “confirmed,” thanks to a Google Play Console listing.
PS5 supply reportedly more limited at launch than PS4
According to a new report from Bloomberg, the supply of available PS5 consoles may be more constrained at launch compared to the launch of the PS4. The PS5 is however unlikely to be delayed into 2021.
The Moto G Power is one of the best Android phones for $250
Every year, Motorola releases a new Moto G phone as a way for people to get a solid Android handset without spending too much cash. 2020 sees the launch of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, and as far as I’m concerned, the Power is the way to go this year.
Protect the power of your Moto G Power with these cases
The Moto G Power is finally here and offers a rather surprising and impressive set of specs for the budget market. If you happen to pick one of these up, you won’t want something to happen to it, so grab a case to go with the G Power.