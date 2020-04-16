Having a chat with the AC forums.

Just one day after OnePlus announced its most expensive phones to-date, Apple made an announcement of its own with the brand new iPhone SE — an iPhone that has the body of the iPhone 8 with the latest A13 Bionic processor for just $399.

Factor in the 64GB of base internal storage, 12MP camera with portrait mode, IP67 dust/water resistance, Qi wireless charging, and years of software updates, and it’s easy to see why Apple basically killed all value flagships in the Android space.

Some of our AC forum members shared their thoughts on the iPhone SE, saying:

mustang7757 04-15-2020 01:06 PM Yeah andriod better be worried Reply

Javier P 04-15-2020 01:58 PM I really like the idea of including the latest chip on a cheap device, performance and updates will be pretty good. But that’s it I think. What I see is a phone with a tiny screen, huuuuge bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of ~65%, all numbers basically the same than my old Moto G that I bought in 2013.

Many people love smaller phones, but in this case the biggest corner being cut is a tiny… Reply

MoreDef 04-15-2020 02:53 PM So the match-up to keep an eye on is the Pixel 4a vs iPhone 9. At that price range, I know people aren’t expecting flagship performance, but with these two models, that’s basically what they’re getting. There are some luxuries that they give up, like screen real estate or high refresh rate, but at the end of the day, both are powered by Google and Apple directly, which goes a long way. I’m… Reply

Morty2264 04-15-2020 04:43 PM That’s pretty cool. Glad Apple is making some headway with producing phones at a lesser cost. Reply

What about you? Are you interested in the iPhone SE?

Join the conversation in the forums!