Let’s chat with the AC forums!
Source: Harish Jonnalagadda/Android Central
If you’ve spent any time in the mobile tech niche, you’ll know that the rumor mill never seems to stop spinning. Some phones begin leaking more quickly than others, and Google’s Pixel phones have been notorious for ample leaks well ahead of their launch.
This year is proving to be no different, with talk about the Pixel 5 already popping up months and months before we’re expecting an announcement. Details on the phone are still quite scarce, but the big talking points right now are that it’ll come with three rear cameras and a Snapdragon 765 processor instead of the highest-end 865.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here’s what some of our members think about the rumors thus far.
03-29-2020 09:32 AM
03-29-2020 09:57 AM
03-29-2020 01:06 PM
03-29-2020 05:40 PM
What about you? Are you looking forward to the Pixel 5?
Join the conversation in the forums!
