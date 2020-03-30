Are you looking forward to the Pixel 5?

Let’s chat with the AC forums!

If you’ve spent any time in the mobile tech niche, you’ll know that the rumor mill never seems to stop spinning. Some phones begin leaking more quickly than others, and Google’s Pixel phones have been notorious for ample leaks well ahead of their launch.

This year is proving to be no different, with talk about the Pixel 5 already popping up months and months before we’re expecting an announcement. Details on the phone are still quite scarce, but the big talking points right now are that it’ll come with three rear cameras and a Snapdragon 765 processor instead of the highest-end 865.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here’s what some of our members think about the rumors thus far.

eric002 03-29-2020 09:32 AM Honestly, for me, if the pixel 5’s aren’t flagships but have pretty good specs plus 5G, I will definitely consider it! I’m definitely looking forward to the pixel 5’s, being launched. Reply

Morty2264 03-29-2020 09:57 AM Thank you for posting a Pixel 5 thread! I am very excited for the Pixel 5’s launch. I miss the Pixel experience but wasn’t excited to jump on the Pixel 4. I’m hoping the price will be good

With regards to software, whether it’s midrange or not may not really be an issue for me. If it’s smooth and fast and the camera is awesome, I’m set! I hope it has a fingerprint sensor of some kind, though…. Reply

B. Diddy 03-29-2020 01:06 PM The uproar over the Pixel 5 “not being a flagship” just because it doesn’t have an 800 series Snapdragon could very well be jumping to a conclusion way too quickly. Many people have noted that the Pixel 3a line hardly seems any slower than the main Pixel 3 line, so if things are optimized correctly, then a Pixel 5 using a 765G could feel just like any other flagship (and hopefully with better… Reply

mustang7757 03-29-2020 05:40 PM If One Plus can have latest chips and keep the price down so can the rest , they pushing 5G which isn’t ready yet . Reply

What about you? Are you looking forward to the Pixel 5?

Join the conversation in the forums!

