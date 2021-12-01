Are you slacking on iPhone or Gmail security? A quarter of adults say they’ve been hacked.

MILLIONS of adults say they are “unconcerned” about their online security, despite the fact that one in every four people has been a victim of cybercrime.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults, 25% believe their digital safety is unimportant, and 39% believe they are already adequately protected.

However, nearly a third (31%) of those who are unconcerned attribute their lack of concern to the fact that they believe they have nothing to worry about on the internet.

In addition, 52% admit they should be doing more to improve their online security, with nearly half (49%) saying they are not doing enough because it is ‘too complicated.’

Another 44% find it daunting, and 38% are unsure where to begin.

However, 70% of those who have been a victim of an online scammer said the experience served as a wakeup call to take their online security more seriously.

And, in retrospect, 64% of those who have been caught out believe it could have been avoided.

According to the study, 69% of adults are concerned that their data and activities are being monitored.

In fact, 43% believe that online privacy is no longer possible.

“Online interactions that involve people’s personal data aren’t just economic transactions, but instead are inextricably linked to digital identity or personality,” Shane McNamee, chief privacy officer at digital security and privacy experts Avast, which commissioned the research, said.

“Many people admit that they should be doing more to protect themselves online, according to our research.”

When it comes to what we do and store online, the survey found that becoming a victim of identity theft and having data stolen is the biggest concern.

And nearly half of respondents (45%) are concerned about not knowing who has access to sensitive personal data.

More than half (53%) are unaware that their online information could be sold for marketing and advertising purposes by websites and apps, while 43% believe they have been targeted with an advertisement online after speaking – despite not looking for it.

According to the study, 41% have taken steps to be more private on social media, such as limiting who can see content posts, making profiles private, and not sharing personal information.

Nearly a fifth (19%) of those who increased their privacy settings had their photos stolen and used by fake profiles.

The study also looked at the similarities between today’s digital privacy and the surveillance state of the past…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]