Arlo’s Video Doorbell is almost 50 percent off at Woot

Arlo’s Video Doorbell is down to $110 at Woot, which is far below its usual $200 price. This smart home gadget released in late 2019, and its standout features are a 1:1 aspect ratio and a wide 180-degree field of view that lets you see what is usually cut off in a doorbell camera feed, like packages that are being dropped off. Many video doorbells from Ring, Nest, and other brands use a 16:9 aspect ratio that tends to obscure what’s below the knees, making it all but necessary to go outside to see what has been delivered.

The Arlo Video Doorbell has a maximum video resolution of 1536 x 1536 in HDR, and it features night vision and 12x digital zoom. As you might expect from a video doorbell, it has motion detection and user-configurable activity zones.

Arlo Video Doorbell

Something worth noting is that the Arlo Video Doorbell requires existing electrical wiring. Woot is selling brand-new models of the Arlo Video Doorbell, and they include a one-year warranty through Arlo.

Arlo is hosting a promotion on the Video Doorbell, too, though it won’t result in as much in the way savings on your end. The company is selling the doorbell for $130, and after you buy one, it will donate 25 meals to a local food bank to help feed families during the novel coronavirus pandemic.