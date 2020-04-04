Artemis Fowl will now premiere on Disney Plus

Artemis Fowl, a live-action adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s popular young adult fantasy spy novels that’s been gestating since 2001, will not make it to theaters, despite being on the release calendar for May 29. After moving several tentpole releases to unspecified dates, Disney announced on Friday that the film would become an exclusive release on the streaming platform Disney Plus.

“With audiences largely unable to attend theatres in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney+,” said Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney Plus in a statement about the move. “Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant, fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It’s great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+’s summer lineup.”

Here’s how Disney describes the adaptation:

In this fantastical, spellbinding adventure, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl (Shaw), a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, embarks on a journey to find his father (Farrell), who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler (Anozie), Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Disney Plus recently became the home of the rushed-to-digital Frozen 2 and Pixar’s latest theatrical effort, Onward, after the run was cut short by coronavirus-related safety measures. Artemis Fowl does not have a new release date on the streaming service.

Disney is offering a bundle combining its three streaming services — Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus — for $12.99/month.