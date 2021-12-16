As a result of a top-secret hack, you can now unlock your iPhone with your voice.

As part of a top-secret hack, you can now unlock your iPhone using your voice.

YOU CAN USE YOUR CHOICE OF CODEWORD TO UNLOCK YOUR IPHONE.

@phonerepairguru, a TikTok star with 4.2 million followers, revealed the clever trick in a post to his 4.2 million followers, showing how he set everything up in his device settings.

The tech guru can now unlock his iPhone without touching it by simply saying “open sesame.”

Since it was posted in September 2020, the 29-second video has received over 350,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

In the video, the influencer demonstrates how to access your iPhone’s settings to enable Voice Control, a built-in feature that allows you to use your device without touching it.

It’s one of Apple’s accessibility features, which help people with their visual, physical, and hearing needs.

During the video, @phonerepairguru says, “This is how to unlock your phone using a secret word.”

Go to the settings app and tap Accessibility andgt; Voice Control to give it a shot.

Set up voice control with a tap, or simply turn it on if you’ve already done so.

When the feature is ready to use, you can create a command that will cause your iPhone to unlock whenever you say so.

Go to Customize commands andgt; Create new command to do so.

Put “open sesame” or “howdy” in the Phrase field to unlock your phone.

Now you must choose the action you want that command to perform.

To do so, go to Action and select Run custom gesture.

By tapping on the screen, you can choose which action your codeword will initiate.

You want the action to be your unlock passcode in this case.

So, if your passcode is 3494, when you’re prompted to unlock your phone, tap the areas of the screen where those numbers appear.

Save the file.

If you use Face ID, you’ll need to change your settings to a passcode.

When you say your command while your phone is locked, it will unlock it by remotely typing in your passcode.

While accessibility features are primarily intended to assist the mentally or physically challenged, they can also benefit able-bodied users.

You can program spoken commands to open the control center, return to the home screen, launch specific apps, and more.

It’s even possible to dictate and edit text using the accessibility feature.

VoiceOver, which reads websites or text messages aloud, and Magnifier, which turns your iPhone camera into a magnifying glass, are two other accessibility features in iOS.

In other news, Samsung is rumored to be killing off its beloved Note smartphone for a second time…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.