As Apple scrambles to fix a huge iPhone bug, your information may be leaked to strangers.

APPLE is working on a fix for a recently discovered bug that could expose iPhone users’ personal information.

Any website can track your internet activity and even reveal your identity without your permission thanks to a bug in the Safari browser.

It affects all iPhone and iPad web browsers, as well as Apple’s Safari 15 for Mac.

Security experts from FingerprintJS discovered the issue over the weekend, and MacRumours reported it.

Apple’s engineers are currently working on a patch for the exploit, which will be released in the near future, according to the tech publication.

The in-progress update was discovered in a WebKit commit on GitHub, a service that helps developers store, manage, track, and control software changes.

Users will not be able to get the fix until Apple releases macOS Monterey, iOS 15, and iPadOS 15 updates, all of which include an updated version of Safari.

The bug was reported to Apple in November 2021 by FingerprintJS experts.

The issue has the potential to expose your recent internet browsing activity as well as some personal information from your Google account.

It’s due to a hidden feature that allows you to store data in your browser from a single location.

The so-called IndexedDB is supposed to follow a same-origin policy, which means it can only be accessed by the site that generates the data.

For example, if you have your email account open in one tab and a malicious website open in another, the feature should prevent the malicious website from interfering with your email.

However, researchers have discovered a flaw that prevents the defense mechanism from fully functioning.

Hackers may be able to eavesdrop on personal information about you as a result of this.

Experts warn about the dangers of services like Google’s, which use the same login for YouTube, email, Google Calendar, and other services.

“Not only does this imply that untrustworthy or malicious websites can learn a user’s identity,” FingerprintJS cautioned, “but it also allows the linking together of multiple separate accounts used by the same user.”

They examined 1,000 of the world’s most popular websites to see if they were vulnerable.

Over 30 websites use indexed databases, putting those who use them at risk.

You won’t be able to do much until Apple issues a fix.

“Once Apple has resolved the issue, the only real protection is to update your browser or OS,” experts said.

Alternative web browsers are available for Mac users.

However, because the issue affects all iPhone web browsers…

