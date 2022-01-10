As criminals take advantage of the cold weather, an urgent warning about utility bill scams has been issued – here’s how to stay safe.

As criminals take advantage of the cold weather, an urgent warning about utility bill scams has been issued.

Criminals may take advantage of the cold weather to steal your money, according to SCAM experts.

Several winter-related scams have been highlighted by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), including phone scams posing as your utility company.

“In the winter, we typically see an increase in a few different scams: home improvement, snow removal, furnace inspections, and utility imposters,” said Jane Rupp, President and CEO of BBB Serving Northern Nevada and Utah.

Scammers impersonating utility companies have been reported to the Better Business Bureau.

If you receive a call like this and feel pressured into providing financial information, hang up right away.

The Better Business Bureau recommends calling the customer service number listed on your utility company’s website.

You can check with them to see if the call you received was a scam.

If you’re worried about a past-due bill, the same rules apply.

At this time of year, con artists like to prey on people’s fears about bills.

If you’re called up out of the blue, you should never attempt to pay a bill over the phone.

Any claims of overdue payments should be double-checked, and you should always pay through your utility company.

“The trick to avoiding nearly all types of scams is not falling for high-pressure situations, and taking the time to think and research your options,” according to the Better Business Bureau.

If you notice something quickly, contact your bank right away to try to stop the transaction.

Your financial institution might be able to contact the scammer’s account’s owner.

You can report the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov if you live in the United States.

If you live in the United Kingdom, you can contact Action Fraud.

