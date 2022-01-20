As he invests millions in new vaccines, Bill Gates warns of a deadly NEW pandemic, even worse than Covid.

While investing millions in new vaccines, Bill Gates warns of a deadly NEW pandemic even worse than Covid.

BILL GATES is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into vaccine research in the hopes of averting another pandemic disaster.

The billionaire founder of Microsoft has pledged (dollar)150 million (£110 million) to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), which will aid in the fight against Covid and future pandemics.

“We’re each committing (dollar)150M to @CEPIvaccines to advance vaccine research and delivery,” the Gates Foundation tweeted in collaboration with the Wellcome Trust.

“To truly end Covid, and ensure we never have another disastrous pandemic, we need innovation, particularly innovation in vaccines,” Gates says in the video.

He is urging governments to spend billions to ensure that another pandemic does not occur.

The tech genius has also warned that a future pandemic could have a higher fatality rate than Covid-19, according to multiple reports.

Over five million people have died as a result of Covid-19 so far.

The spread of Omicron “over the past two months exemplifies the ways in which we must be ready, both in terms of speed and the scale of our response, to respond to future threats,” according to CEPI CEO Richard Hatchett.

According to Gates, wealthy nations should ensure that poorer nations have access to vaccines as well.

Some claim that in a TED Talk in 2015, Bill Gates predicted the pandemic.

“If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus – not missiles, but microbes,” the 66-year-old predicted.

“Part of the reason for this is that we’ve spent a lot of money on nuclear deterrents but very little on an epidemic-prevention system.”

“We aren’t prepared for the next outbreak.”

As an example of an outbreak, Gates used the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

Around five years later, the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

