As part of a Black Friday deal, the Sky Q plus broadband bundle has been reduced to just £32.

As part of a Black Friday deal, the Sky Q plus broadband bundle is now only £32 per month.

Sky’s super fast broadband normally costs £25 per month.

Sky Q is normally £26 per month.

So both services would cost £51 if purchased separately.

As a result, this deal saves you £19 in total.

With a fibre connection, you can get an unlimited broadband package.

Sky is advertising it as having average download speeds of 59 megabits per second, which is plenty for TV streaming and online gaming.

Sky Q is a powerful TV package that you may already be aware of.

It has over 200 free-to-air channels and a recording feature.

You can also use Sky Q to access apps like BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

The TV remote includes voice controls as well as a beeping function in case you misplace it down the back of the sofa.

This entire package is based on an 18-month contract and a £29.95 one-time set-up fee.

For an extra tenner a month, you can add a Sky TV package, which includes 150 additional channels as well as a ton of on-demand content.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, we recommend doing so right away.

Offers from Black Friday don’t last long.

All of the prices in this article were correct at the time of publication, but they may have changed since then.

Before making any purchase, always conduct your own research.

If you click on a link in this story, we may receive compensation as an affiliate.

