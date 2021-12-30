As privacy concerns grow, Apple has issued an urgent warning to 1.65 billion iPad and iPhone users – see if you’re at risk.

Due to looming privacy and security concerns, an urgent warning has been issued for iPad and iPhone users.

Kosta Eleftheriou, an Apple developer, revealed that the App Store hosted a number of illegal movie streaming services.

Eleftheriou demonstrated a series of apps that pretended to be legitimate services, fooling users with movie trailers and photo filters.

To unlock more features, users are encouraged to enter codes or share the app.

Premium subscription tiers are also available in the apps and are processed through Apple Pay, with Apple taking a 15-30% cut.

Despite negative reviews revealing the apps to be illegal, Eleftheriou stated that the apps have been available in the app store for months.

According to Eleftheriou, advertisements for the apps have been pushed, with social media influencers with “millions” of followers promoting them.

“While Apple fails to police its App Store, these apps have accumulated over 2 million downloads and are now generating $16,000 per day, or about $6,000 per year,” Eleftheriou said.

Eric Friedman, the head of Apple’s Fraud Engineering Algorithms and Risk [FEAR] unit, described App Store security as “bringing a plastic knife to a gunfight,” according to legal documents in the ongoing “Eric Vs Apple” trial.

“More like the pretty lady who greets you… at the Hawaiian airport than the drug-sniffing dog,” Friedman says of the App Store review process.

Eleftheriou has also filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the company plagiarized his FlickType Apple Watch app.

His discoveries in the App Store, on the other hand, have made iPhone and iPad users more cautious of their devices.

Apple has been contacted by The Sun for comment.