As Xbox invests millions, the PlayStation creator calls the metaverse “pointless.”

As Xbox invests millions, PlayStation’s creator calls the metaverse “pointless.”

MICROSOFT is attempting to enter the metaverse, but PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi has dismissed the effort as “pointless.”

In an interview with Bloomberg, Kutaragi expresses his disdain for the metaverse and the virtual reality headsets that will be required to access it.

“Being in the real world is very important,” he explained to the outlet, “but the metaverse is about making quasi-real in the virtual world, and I don’t see the point of doing it.”

“You’d rather be a polished avatar than your real self? That’s basically the same as anonymous messageboard sites.”

Many users shared a dislike for anonymity at one point during the internet’s development.

People nowadays don’t seem to mind or care, with many opting for a “polished avatar” via filters and portraying themselves as someone other than their “true selves.”

Although the concept of the metaverse is still evolving, the only way to experience virtual reality at the moment is to invest in a high-end headset.

Sony has already announced a second iteration of its virtual reality headset, dubbed the PlayStation VR2, where Kutaragi previously served as chairman and CEO.

Sony has yet to reveal the headset, even though we’ve seen the controllers.

Even if we do get a more compact and lightweight piece of hardware, Kutaragi isn’t thrilled with the idea.

“Headsets would isolate you from the real world, and that’s something I can’t agree with.”

He stated, “Headsets are simply inconvenient.”

Kutaragi is currently the CEO of AI startup Ascent Robotics.

His ambition is to bring the virtual world into the real world without the use of cumbersome wearables, more along the lines of holograms seen in science fiction films.

His vision for e-commerce is similar to the metaverse in that you could have a ‘virtual’ shopping experience in the real world with holograms rather than donning a headset and browsing a digital marketplace with an avatar.

We’ll have to wait and see which concept wins out, given the continued investment in VR and AR headsets.

However, Kutaragi may be underestimating the value of escapism and anonymity provided by being an avatar in a virtual world.

Unsplash user Julien Tromeur provided the image for the header.

