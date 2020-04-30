Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new episode made official by Ubisoft – News

The rumor of an Assassin’s Creed taking place in the universe of the Vikings had been running for many months on the net. Ubisoft puts an end to various speculations after a teasing started at 2 p.m. today on the twitch of the Australian Kode Abdo (aka Bosslogic).

Thus, after several hours, the artist finished a visual (which you can see a timelapse below) highlighting the atmosphere of the next episode of the saga which will indeed take place in a northern environment, stronghold handsome bearded men from the cold.

As we can see on this visual, we should notably be able to once again navigate, this time on tumultuous waters, via majestic drakkars. The right part of the visual foreshadows Homeric battles. In addition to this first (superb) artwork, Ubi also presents the logo of the game.

The French company also takes the opportunity to formalize the name of this new adventure, in other words Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (and not Assassin’s Creed Ragnarök as many presented), while already giving us an appointment tomorrow at 5 p.m. for additional information and a first trailer. We can also reasonably hope to know the machines concerned and, why not, have a precise release date.