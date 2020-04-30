Assassins Creed Valhalla: the next title of the video game will be set in the Viking age

Very floripondian and in a non-traditional way, the French multinational Ubisoft has announced the setting in which the events of the next installment of the Assassin’s Creed adventure video game series will take place: the Viking era. The period of Norse mythology will succeed Ancient Greece from the previous installment, released two years ago. It will be called Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

In the midst of castles and axes, it is a time that had been rumored in the past, but that for various circumstances had not come true. To present it in society, the developer firm has turned to Kode Abdo, also known as Bosslogic, a digital artist from Australia known on social networks for his creative works, who for more than seven hours has been in charge of revealing a creation executed in real time the iconography of the next title where the warriors dressed in period clothing and the iconic ships have appeared.

Despite its presentation, the availability date and the characters that will star in the plot are unknown. Likewise, the possible connection with previous titles has not transcended. The previous installment, Odyssey, introduced a series of important innovations such as a better combat system, more fluid and agile, with a greater emphasis on the role elements, as well as the presence of a woman, Kassandra.

The Assassins Creed saga, considered the successor to Prince of Persia, debuted in 2007 and has since sold more than 130 million copies of the eleven main titles in addition to the various spin-offs that have forged one of the most powerful brands in the electronic entertainment sector. .