Assassin’s Creed Voice Actor Launches New Game Studio

Silver Rain Games is a new development studio based in the UK, and is founded by actor and producer Abubakar Salim. Fans of Assassin’s Creed: Origins may know Salim for giving a voice to protagonist Bayek, but he has also lent his vocal talents to World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and The Bradwell Conspiracy.

Salim will be directing a new game IP developed by Silver Rain Games, where former BAFTA programme manager Melissa Phillips is serving as head of studio. Silver Rain is taking on “a growing team of developers” for the project.

“The games industry is so inspiring,” Salim said. “I grew up in games, so it only feels natural to make the leap into creating them. I want to be able to give back to an industry and audience that has supported me and hopefully bring a fresh perspective to the table.”

Phillips added: “It’s hugely exciting to begin working on a new IP. We are currently in the prototype stage. We are keen to hear from all levels of talent who might potentially fit into our team and will be looking for funding opportunities over the next few months.”

The studio describes itself as a company that “aims to bring a fresh and innovative perspective to the games industry. Founded with the intention of delivering bold new IP’s across multiple platforms, Silver Rain Games are particularly keen to welcome new audiences, creating narratives to empower players.”

Outside of the games industry, Salim is set to star in Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves, a TV series coming to HBO Max later this year.