Asteroids that could collide with Earth, just like in Don’t Look Up

The real asteroids that could collide with the Earth, just like in the movie Don’t Look Up

Although DON’T LOOK UP is a film, the premise of a potentially deadly asteroid colliding with Earth in the future is not made up.

Many space agencies are keeping an eye on a few asteroids that may one day collide with Earth, and we’ve compiled a list of the top contenders.

Asteroid Apophis, named after the Egyptian god of chaos, is thought to have the potential to kill 10 million people if it collides with Earth, according to scientists.

If it hits, an explosion the size of 1,200 million tons of TNT or about 80,000 Hiroshima nuclear bombs could be unleashed.

In 2029, the asteroid with a diameter of 1,200 feet is expected to approach Earth fairly closely.

Previously, the asteroid known as the “God of Chaos” was predicted to hit Earth in less than 50 years with a one in 150,000 chance of doing so.

That’s a third of the chance of being struck by lightning.

Last year, Nasa removed the massive space rock from its Sentry Impact Risk Table because scientists believe it has a slim chance of colliding with Earth in 2068.

The possibility of a catastrophic impact from the space rock hasn’t been completely ruled out; it’s just not expected to happen for another 100 years.

You may have heard about this massive asteroid before because it frequently makes the news.

Bennu was discovered in 1999 by Nasa and is about a third of a mile in diameter.

That means it could wreak havoc on Earth if it collides with the planet.

There’s no need to be alarmed; Nasa estimates that Bennu has a one-in-1,750 chance of colliding with Earth between now and 2300.

The US space agency even set a date for it to hit, but the chances of that happening are even higher.

On September 24, 2182, Bennu is predicted to strike Earth.

The chances of that happening are said to be one in 2,700.

This small asteroid has the greatest known chance of colliding with Earth, but it would cause little ‘devastation.’

It has a 1 in 22 chance of colliding with Earth in the year 2095, according to Nasa.

The good news is that asteroids like 2010 RF12 are only 23 feet across.

Because of its small size, it poses little risk of causing significant damage, but it still has the potential to do so.

The asteroid is about half the size of the Chelyabinsk meteor, which exploded over Russia in 2013 and was 56 feet wide.

The force of the impact shattered windows and injured over 1,000 people.

Experts were unable to predict the impact, raising fears that Earth could be hit by a more devastating event in the future.

Some experts believe Earth isn’t yet prepared to defend itself against potentially deadly asteroids.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, once sparked alarm by tweeting, “a big rock…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.