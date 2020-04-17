Asthma is not among the main risk factors for COVID-19

For people with asthma, the coronavirus pandemic has not been good news. Asthmatics have been assumed to be more likely to have serious illness if they contract the coronavirus.

However, according to a communication published in “The Lancet Respiratory”, in which Spanish researchers have participated, it is “surprising that both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are underrepresented in the comorbidities reported for patients with COVID-19 ». In contrast, the prevalence of diabetes in patients with COVID-19 or SARS is as high or higher than the national estimated prevalence, as might be expected.

For example, in New York State, the epicenter of the US outbreak. Data on the top 10 chronic health problems suffered by people who died of coronavirus show that asthma was absent from the list. State authorities said about 5% of Covid-19 deaths in New York occurred in people who were also known to have asthma, a relatively modest number.

The main Covid-19 comorbidities, in order are: hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, coronary artery disease, dementia and atrial fibrillation. COPD is in seventh place. Kidney disease, cancer, and congestive heart failure complete the list.

Although because these patients are more susceptible to viral infections, which in turn are a frequent cause of decompensation, they were considered a potentially more vulnerable group for SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, as Marina Blanco, from the University Hospital A Coruña, and José Tomás Gómez Sáenz, coordinator of the SEMERGEN Working Group, assure, “as of today, there is no data that has confirmed this suspicion.”

According to the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (SEMERGEN), both asthma and COPD are infrequent comorbidities in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 (in the largest series published to date, of 1,590 cases analyzed, none had asthma and only 24 -a 1.5% – documented COPD). However, as Gómez Sáenz comments, “in Spanish series the prevalence of respiratory diseases in patients admitted by COVID-19 reaches 12%, doubling that of non-admitted patients.”

Now, while having asthma does not seem to modify the prognosis in patients with COVID-19, COPD does. “It has been observed that the previous existence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is associated with worse results: they generally develop more severe disease, have a worse prognosis and their mortality rate is higher,” says Marina Blanco, of the Spanish Society of Pneumology and Surgery Thoracic (SEPAR).

It is also important to know, says SEMERGEN’s Leovigildo Ginel, that “patients with chronic respiratory diseases are not at increased risk of becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

As in all chronic pathologies, adherence to treatment and, as far as possible, following adequate physical activity constitute, together with action plans, the essential pillars for controlling symptoms. “Patients must continue, in a prescribed manner, with their usual treatments,” adds Gómez Sáenz. .