Asthma medication effective in vitro against Covid-19

Japanese researchers have published on the BioRxiv site an encouraging study in the fight against the coronavirus.

Sprayed into the lungs, ciclesonide can act locally against the virus and inflammation without having the dreaded immunosuppressive effect of other corticosteroids.

A drug already used against asthma, ciclesonide, proves to be very effective in blocking the proliferation of SARS-CoV-2 in human cells in vitro announced Japanese researchers from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in a scientific publication filed on the BioRxiv site. They state that other steroids such as cortisone or prednisolone had no effect on the virus.

Ciclesonide is a harmless drug even in high doses in children. Once sprayed into the lungs, it can act locally against the virus and inflammation without having the dreaded immunosuppressive effect of other corticosteroids, the researchers say. In addition, Japanese doctors reported having successfully treated pneumonia in three passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise liner infected in February with the virus.

Korean clinical trial started in early April

Meanwhile, Korean researchers at the Pasteur Institute in Korea have also identified ciclesonide after screening a bank of 3,000