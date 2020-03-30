Astro Slide 5G is a smartphone-PDA hybrid that can dual-boot Android and Linux

Aimed at individuals looking for a modern Android smartphone with a physical keyboard.
Source: Planet Computers
What you need to know
- Planet Computers’ new Astro Slide is a 5G smartphone featuring a full physical QWERTY keyboard.
- It features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset, 48MP rear camera, and a 6.53-inch FHD+ display.
- The phone is slated to be begin shipping in March next year.
Planet Computers today launched its third project on Indiegogo, called Astro Slide. The Astro Slide is a 5G-enabled smartphone that it claims is the “most powerful 5G smartphone and pocket computer hybrid” yet. The device’s headline feature is its slide-out full physical QWERTY keyboard, which, the company claims, makes the phone a “true all-in-one replacement for both your smartphone and your laptop.”
The Astro Slide 5G Transformer sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 chipset. Sadly, however, the rest of its specs sheet isn’t all that impressive. The phone comes with “only” 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB internal storage, 4000mAAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, two USB Type-C ports, stereo speakers, and a headphone jack. In the camera department, it offers a single 48MP camera on the back, while for selfies you get a 5MP snapper.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
On the software front, the Astro Slide runs Android 10, but Planet Computers says it will add support for Linux-based operating systems with a multi-boot option in the future. The phone is expected to begin shipping in March 2021. While the phone’s full price tag is $911, you can now place an order for one for $491 as part of the Indiegogo campaign. The Indiegogo campaign has already reached 162% of its $200,000 goal at the time of publishing this article, with 40 days remaining.
Astro Slide 5G Transformer
The Astro Slide is a unique 5G-enabled smartphone that can transform into a mini laptop of sorts, thanks to its full physical keyboard and RockUp slider hinge. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 chipset and features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, here’s everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Are you looking forward to the Pixel 5?
Even though we’re months away from the Pixel 5’s announcement, there are already a few rumors about what we can expect from the phone. Based on what we know so far, are you looking forward to the Pixel 5?
OnePlus 8 launch event to go ahead as planned as camera details leak out
A new leak has shed light on the camera hardware of OnePlus’ upcoming flagship phone. The OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 48MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP “color filter.”
These are the best smartphones you can get from Walmart
Walmart has a surprising selection of quality smartphones, ranging from prepaid options, unlocked phones, and those for use on carriers like Straight Talk. Here are the best smartphones you can get from Walmart today!