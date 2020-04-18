Astronauts for the first time with SpaceX rocket to ISS | NOW

NASA will send astronauts into space from U.S. territory for the first time in nearly a decade on May 27. SpaceX will send two crew members to the International Space Station with a Falcon 9 rocket. It is SpaceX’s first mission with people on board.

Astronauts Bob Behnken (48) and Doug Hurley (52) will travel to the ISS with the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. As with most major missions, the launch date may change, but the target date is now May 27.

The trip is a big test for SpaceX, the space company of South African entrepreneur Elon Musk. The goal of that company is to eventually complete commercial space travel with passengers. Boeing is also working on a taxi service to bring NASA astronauts to the ISS in the future.

NASA last sent astronauts into space from the U.S. in 2011. Since then, most use has been made of the Russian space program to return astronauts to the ISS and back.

The launch was initially planned for 2017, but the SpaceX and Boeing programs were delayed. As a result, NASA has had to buy more chairs from the Russian space agency.