Astronomers discovered a hungry supermassive black hole that’s ‘actively feeding’ – it’s 200,000 times the mass of the Sun.

Astronomers have discovered a hungry supermassive black hole that is ‘actively feeding’ – it has 200,000 times the mass of the Sun.

Researchers discovered a ‘HUNGRY’ supermassive black hole using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory earlier this week.

On Monday, the discovery of the black hole was announced at the American Astronomical Society’s 239th virtual meeting.

Astronomers were studying the optical data from eight dwarf galaxies when they discovered that one of them could be home to a feeding supermassive black hole.

The black hole’s home was eventually identified as galaxy Mrk 462, which is 110 million light-years from Earth and devoid of stars.

Even though the black hole is classified as’supermassive,’ it is one of the smallest astronomers have ever seen, with a mass of only 200,000 times that of our Sun.

“Mrk 462’s black hole is one of the smallest of the supermassive, or monster, black holes…

“They’re notoriously difficult to find,” said Dartmouth College astronomer Jack Parker.

One of the reasons black holes of this size are so difficult to find is that dwarf galaxies are typically too small and dim for observation from Earth due to a lack of stars.

Astronomers were able to detect the supermassive black hole’s extremely bright, high-energy radiation using the Chandra X-ray Observatory instrument, however.

The fact that the black hole was obscured by a thick cloud of dust made the astronomer’s observations even more unusual.

“Because buried black holes are even harder to detect than exposed ones,” said co-lead researcher Ryan Hickox in a NASA statement.

This new evidence suggests that some black holes do not form large, but rather grow from stellar-mass seeds less than 100 times the mass of the Sun while feeding on gas and dust.

“We can’t draw firm conclusions from just one example,” Parker said, “but this result should spur far more extensive searches for buried black holes in dwarf galaxies.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing what we can learn,” he added.

