Astronomers have discovered a rare’supermoon’ beyond our Solar System, which could alter our understanding of the universe.

Astronomers have discovered evidence of a massive moon outside our Solar System.

Finding moons outside of our Solar System is extremely rare, and there has only been one other instance of exomoon evidence, which has never been confirmed.

A moon or planet outside our Solar System is known as an exomoon or exoplanet.

Four years ago, the first ever sighting of what could be an exomoon was made.

This second discovery could indicate that moons orbiting planets are much more common than previously thought.

Nature Astronomy has published a study on the potential for a new’supermoon.’

“Astronomers have discovered over 10,000 exoplanet candidates so far,” said lead researcher David Kipping, “but exomoons are far more difficult.”

“They’re uncharted territory.”

Kepler 1708b has a giant moon candidate.

That’s a 5,500-light-year-distance exoplanet from Earth.

If the moon of Kepler 1708b is confirmed soon, it will be the first moon outside of our Solar System to be recognized scientifically.

Unfortunately, experts can take a long time to confirm things like this.

The discovery has the potential to change the way we think about planetary systems beyond our own.

“This is science at its best,” said Michael Hippke, an independent astronomer in Germany.

“We find an intriguing object, make a prediction, and use future observations to either confirm or rule out the exomoon candidate.”

“I’m very excited to see a second exomoon candidate,” he continued, “although it’s unfortunate that only two transits have been observed.”

