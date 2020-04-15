Asus’ dual-screen ZenBook Duo will cost $1,499

Asus has officially launched its ZenBook Duo, a portable laptop with two screens. The device will MSRP for $1,499. The product is listed on Amazon, but it’s currently out of stock; Asus says you should be able to buy it soon.

The ZenBook Duo is essentially a smaller, specced-down version of last year’s 15.6-inch ZenBook Pro Duo, which was 6.4 pounds and sold for a whopping $2,499. This duo has a 14-inch FHD touchscreen as its primary panel as well as a smaller 12.6-inch panel built into the top of the keyboard deck.

You can probably imagine the intended use cases; you can message your friends on one screen while watching a movie on the other or keep Slack open on the bottom display while you work on the top. And it should make for some good multitasking on Zoom or Microsoft Teams calls at the moment. Asus says it’s working closely with developers to optimize apps for the dual-screen setup. Verge news editor Chaim Gartenberg ran into numerous glitches with the software on the ZenBook Pro Duo, so hopefully Asus has ironed some of those out.

Inside, the Duo will be powered by a 10th Generation Core i7 105-10U and a GeForce MX250. The listed configuration also features a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM (DDR4). It weighs 3.3 pounds and includes a stylus from Asus. It has a 70Wh battery, but remember that needs to power two screens. It’ll be interesting to see how much juice the brick can provide when we review the system next week.