Asus presents Zephyrus Duo gaming laptop with folding second screen – Computer – News

Asus announces twelve new gaming laptops, which will feature Intel Comet Lake H processors and Nvidia RTX Super video cards introduced Thursday. The most striking model is the Zephyrus Duo with a folding second screen.

The Zephyrus Duo 15 has, just like the Zenbook Pro Duo, a second 14 “IPS screen with a resolution of 3840×1100 pixels. New is that the screen can be folded up, at an angle of 13 degrees. This also improves the possibility of air suction for the fans below. The primary 15.6 “screen has a choice of 3840×2160 pixels, or 1920×1080 pixels. In the latter case, the refresh rate is 300Hz. The laptop has support for Nvidia Optimus and G-Sync, but not for Nvidia’s new Advanced Optimus. Asus uses its own technology to be able to switch between the integrated GPU and the Nvdia GPU, while retaining G-Sync.

The Zephyrus Duo is Asus’ top model and is therefore equipped with the fastest available hardware, including the Intel Core i9-10980HK processor announced on Thursday and Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Super video card. There is a maximum of 2TB of storage available, from two SSDs in raid 0. The working memory has Asus clocked at 3200MT / s.

Asus Zephyrus S15 (left) and S17

In the Zephyrus series of thin laptops, Asus further announces the S17, S15 and M15. The S17 has a 17.3 “display and the keyboard is typically pushed forward, just like the Zephyrus Duo. The laptop features a Core i7-10875H processor and an RTX 2080 Super GPU. In addition, the display a refresh rate of 300Hz and can be used as with the Zephyrus Duo Optimus and G-Sync. The S15 has the same specifications, but as the name implies, it has a 15.6 “screen and has the keyboard on the conventional sit.

Asus Zephyrus M15

A step lower in the order is the Zephyrus M15, which can also be equipped with a Core i7-10875H with eight cores, but where a maximum of an RTX 2070 Super can be used. If you choose a full HD screen, the maximum refresh rate is 240Hz, but there is also a 4k screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Asus Scar 15

In the Strix series, Asus sells gaming laptops that are not focused on a compact body and light weight, such as in the Zephyrus series. The most expensive models are the Scar 15 and 17, which can be equipped with a Core i9-10980HK processor, an RTX 2070 Super video card and a screen with a 300Hz refresh rate. These laptops have three m2 slots and can use the Asus Keystone 2 to store user profiles. There will also be a special version of the Scar 17, which is thicker than the regular Scar 17 and has better cooling to house an RTX 2080 Super, which can consume up to 150W. The processor is again an i9-10980HK and the 17.3 “screen also has a refresh rate of 300hz here.

Asus Strix G15

The cheaper option in the Strix series consists of the G15 and G17, which can be equipped with an i7-10875H processor, RTX 2070 Super video card and a 240Hz screen. These laptops also have three m2 slots, but support for the Keystone accessory is missing.

Asus TUF F15 (left) and F17

The TUF Gaming F15 and F17 laptops will also be equipped with a new Intel processor, which will be up to a Core i7-10750H, in combination with a GTX 1660 Ti video card. These laptops get screens with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 90Wh battery.

Asus has not yet announced which exact versions will be released in the Netherlands and Belgium and when they will be available. The recommended prices are also not yet known.