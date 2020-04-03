ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 dual-screen laptop leads huge gaming upgrade

ASUS has revealed its latest Republic of Gamers laptop range, and there’s more than just the new 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors to recommend them. The lineup includes a new ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, complete with its secondary ScreenPad Plus touchscreen, while NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs are driving 300Hz displays.

ASUS’ beefy Zephyrus Duo 15 notebook is getting a performance upgrade. It can be had with either a Full HD display running at 300Hz, or a 4K screen with 100-percent Adobe RGB coverage. It’s powered by up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processors, while graphics are courtesy of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER.

Underneath that primary screen, above the keyboard, is the ROG ScreenPad Plus, a 14.1-inch 3840 x 1100 IPS touchscreen. Lift the lid, and the secondary screen tilts up at a 13-degree angle for easier use. It also makes for a sizable 28.5mm air intake for improved cooling.

Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, and there’s a RAID 0 SSD storage array and per-key RGB lighting. It’s 20.9mm thick, and weighs around 5.3 pounds, with a 90 Whr battery. It’ll go on sale in the US in Q2 2020, with pricing to be confirmed closer to that point.

Striking, with aluminum skins and raised edges, the ROG Strix laptops don’t pretend to be anything other than gaming beasts. The SCAR 17 has a 300Hz IPS panel, while inside there’s up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, up to RTX 2080 SUPER GPU, and up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory.

Smaller, the SCAR 15 has a 15.6-inch screen with 300Hz refresh rate. It can have the same Core i9 processor, but tops out at RTX 2070 SUPER graphics. Both have customizable RGB lighting, and a ROG Keystone II. That’s an NFC-enabled device which docks into the side and can either launch a specific game or app, or – if you’re using Windows 10 Pro – open a secret, encrypted Shadow Drive.

The Zephyrus S17 and S15 have 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch display as standard, with 300Hz refresh options. Both offer the new H-Series chips, up to Core i7, and RTX 2080 SUPER graphics.

The Zephyrus S17 has a full desktop-style keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, a NumberPad combination touchpad and numeric keypad, and larger cooler intakes. The Zephyrus S15, meanwhile, is smaller but still finds space for dual M.2 SSDs in optional RAID 0 configuration, Thunderbolt 3, and slims down to 18.9mm thickness.

ASUS’ last new Republic of Gamers models are the Strix G15 and G17. Again, they use 10th Gen Core H-Series processors, up to Core i7, and pair them with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics. Both have 144Hz displays as standard, though can be upgraded to 240Hz panels.

Both laptops will be offered in Glacier Blue and Original Black, but there’ll also be a Strix G15 Electro Punk version. That combines dark brushed metal with bright pink highlights, and will come with matching peripherals.

