At auction, the world’s first text message, “Merry Christmas,” is expected to fetch £170,000.

At auction, the world’s first text message, which read “Merry Christmas,” is expected to fetch £170,000.

The world’s first text message will be auctioned nearly 30 years later, making history once more.

In December 1992, the words “Merry Christmas” were sent to Vodafone director Richard Jarvis.

In a world-first auction, the phone giant is now selling a virtual replica of the SMS.

It must be paid in cryptocurrency and is estimated to be worth £170,000.

The winning bidder will receive and own exclusive rights to a digital file containing information such as the phone number used and the message itself.

It’s like the first book, phone call, or email, said auctioneer Maximilian Aguttes.

“This is a historic testament to human and technological progress,” he continued.

Neil Papworth, a Vodafone engineer, sent Mr Jarvis a text message on his Orbitel 901 phone.

Mr. Papworth, who was 22 at the time, assisted in the development of the company’s short message service in Newbury, Berkshire, and sent the holiday greeting from a computer.

When the auction takes place in Paris on Tuesday, it will become the first text to be sold.

Bidders from all over the world are expected to attend the Aguttes Auction House sale.

